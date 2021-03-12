AdEx Network Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $109.98 million and $16.05 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00649342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,821,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,678,862 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

