Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 17.7%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) rose 17.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.47. Approximately 2,604,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 942,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 6.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

