Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones Sells 1,495,996 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WMS stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. 489,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $113.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,138,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

