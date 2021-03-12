AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DWUS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

