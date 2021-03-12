Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NYSE AEB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,533. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

About Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT

There is no company description available for Aegon NV.

