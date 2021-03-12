Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AMTX stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Get Aemetis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.