Aeon One Day Volume Reaches $29,960.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $29,960.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.00389303 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 163.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.