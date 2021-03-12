Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.00. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 102,376 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Africa Oil from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $467.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

