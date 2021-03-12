Agrello (DLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.71 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Agrello has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00051249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,467,903 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Agrello Token Trading

