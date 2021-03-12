AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops One Day Volume of $289,959.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $289,959.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

