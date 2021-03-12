Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading Up 13.2%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares were up 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 3,479,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,104,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.13.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

