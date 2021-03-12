AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AirAsia Group Berhad stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

