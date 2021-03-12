Airbloc Trading 78.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 78.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $164,624.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00050515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00658136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

