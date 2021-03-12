AirSwap Achieves Market Cap of $45.53 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $45.53 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

