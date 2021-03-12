Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Insider Rohan Houlden Sells 99,800 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

