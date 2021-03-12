Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.42

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.42 and last traded at $161.76, with a volume of 497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.