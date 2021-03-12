Alchemy Pay Market Cap Tops $11.60 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $869,852.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00248527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00081208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

