Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.97

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.97 and last traded at C$19.81, with a volume of 859568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

