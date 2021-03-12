Ali Tehrani Sells 4,392 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 169,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,050. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

