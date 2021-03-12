Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.43% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $100,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $855.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $64,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $556,868 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

