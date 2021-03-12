Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 15,754 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,774 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of TripAdvisor worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $51.80 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.