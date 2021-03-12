Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 208,660 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

