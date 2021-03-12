Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,823 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE opened at $231.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average is $234.40. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $266.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

