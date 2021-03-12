Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,300 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Mimecast worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $215,370.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,618.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $96,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $275,108.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $13,334,625 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MIME opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.