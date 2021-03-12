Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of ExlService worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ExlService by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $715,533.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,482,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,930. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.