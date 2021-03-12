Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of F.N.B. worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 753,662 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

FNB stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.