Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Globant worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 224,689 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Globant by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 122.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after acquiring an additional 156,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

GLOB stock opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

