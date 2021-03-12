Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of EPR Properties worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EPR Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

