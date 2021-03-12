Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 268.5% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 535,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 390,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

