Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.64 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Diodes worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $214,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of DIOD opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $168,042.68. Insiders have sold a total of 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,931 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

