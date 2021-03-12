Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

