Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Qurate Retail worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

