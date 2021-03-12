Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.