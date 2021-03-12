Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Covetrus worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Covetrus by 207.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Covetrus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $106,369.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

