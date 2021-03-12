Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Covetrus worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Covetrus by 207.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Covetrus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVET opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $106,369.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
