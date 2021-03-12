Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

