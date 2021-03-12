Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 227,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -464.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

