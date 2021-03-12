Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 20,717 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $7,489,182.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,163,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

