Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.