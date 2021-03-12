Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 450.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Outfront Media worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Outfront Media by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Outfront Media by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

