Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

