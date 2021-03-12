Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Genworth Financial worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,064,000 after buying an additional 757,033 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,944 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,278,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 5,987,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 160,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

