Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Hecla Mining worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

