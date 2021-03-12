Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,344 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. CL King boosted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $79.26.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

