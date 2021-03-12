Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,668 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Washington Federal worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAFD. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

WAFD opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.