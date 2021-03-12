Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 873 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of NewMarket worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 216.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $395.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $458.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.