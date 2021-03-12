Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of H&R Block worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

