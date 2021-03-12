Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Arconic worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arconic by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

