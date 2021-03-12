Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

