Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $368.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.91 million and the lowest is $363.69 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $416.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.