Alpaca Finance Price Down 23.7% Over Last 24 Hours (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.45 or 0.00465177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00062565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.00554057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00077819 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

